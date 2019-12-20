Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blogger Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Blogger Horizontal

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
Elegant
Fluid animation
621exports
rating
Build sleek, on-brand promos in minutes. This clean template showcases your logo, headline, short description, custom icon, and website in a centered, minimal layout. Smooth slide-ins, fades, and a crisp title box keep your message clear and professional. Fine‑tune brand colors, switch between multiple palettes, and add a background image while a subtle tint and blur preserve readability. Ideal for blog updates, channel announcements, and quick brand messages across platforms and aspect ratios.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us