Blogger Horizontal
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
621exports
Build sleek, on-brand promos in minutes. This clean template showcases your logo, headline, short description, custom icon, and website in a centered, minimal layout. Smooth slide-ins, fades, and a crisp title box keep your message clear and professional. Fine‑tune brand colors, switch between multiple palettes, and add a background image while a subtle tint and blur preserve readability. Ideal for blog updates, channel announcements, and quick brand messages across platforms and aspect ratios.
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