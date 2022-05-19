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Blurry Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Blurry Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Audio spectrum
Background media
5Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a polished lyric video with a subtle glow, soothing waves, and an audio-reactive spectrum. This minimalist design keeps lyrics front and center while beat-synced accents add energy. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and background to match any release or playlist. The visualization adapts to your audio so it works for any genre, from chill to high-energy. Supports multiple aspect ratios and variable duration to fit your song perfectly.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us