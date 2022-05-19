Blurry Lyrics - Vertical

Turn your track into a polished lyric video with a subtle glow, soothing waves, and an audio-reactive spectrum. This minimalist design keeps lyrics front and center while beat-synced accents add energy. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and background to match any release or playlist. The visualization adapts to your audio so it works for any genre, from chill to high-energy. Supports multiple aspect ratios and variable duration to fit your song perfectly.