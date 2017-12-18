Christmas Tree Card

Celebrate the holidays with a cozy Christmas greeting that showcases your logo inside a festive evergreen frame. This minimal 3D card features gentle snowfall, elegant ornamental swirls, and a clean layout for your headline and subtitle. It’s perfect for seasonal branding, intros, outros, and heartfelt messages to clients, followers, or loved ones. Customize colors for the background, tree, titles, and snowflakes to match your brand. Effortless to edit and ready to share, this template delivers a polished, cheerful holiday feel in seconds.