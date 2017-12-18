Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Tree Card - Original - Poster image

Christmas Tree Card

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Logo animation
Christmas
Festive
Christmas tree
767exports
rating
Celebrate the holidays with a cozy Christmas greeting that showcases your logo inside a festive evergreen frame. This minimal 3D card features gentle snowfall, elegant ornamental swirls, and a clean layout for your headline and subtitle. It’s perfect for seasonal branding, intros, outros, and heartfelt messages to clients, followers, or loved ones. Customize colors for the background, tree, titles, and snowflakes to match your brand. Effortless to edit and ready to share, this template delivers a polished, cheerful holiday feel in seconds.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us