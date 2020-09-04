Chromatic Madness

Transform your track into a striking visual experience. This audio‑reactive glitch visualizer features bold, central titles or logo, RGB split effects, scanlines, and vibrant gradients. Choose text or a logo mark, pick a background image or pure gradient, and tweak beat sensitivity to match your sound. The digital, retro‑inspired style keeps motion energetic and eye‑catching while staying clean and legible. Ideal for single releases, channel uploads, teasers, and social posts, it’s built to showcase your music with impactful visuals and easy customization from colors to layout accents.