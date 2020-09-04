Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chromatic Madness - Original - Poster image

Chromatic Madness

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Glitch
Music
Digital
Audio reactive
20.4Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a striking visual experience. This audio‑reactive glitch visualizer features bold, central titles or logo, RGB split effects, scanlines, and vibrant gradients. Choose text or a logo mark, pick a background image or pure gradient, and tweak beat sensitivity to match your sound. The digital, retro‑inspired style keeps motion energetic and eye‑catching while staying clean and legible. Ideal for single releases, channel uploads, teasers, and social posts, it’s built to showcase your music with impactful visuals and easy customization from colors to layout accents.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us