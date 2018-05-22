Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Trap - Original - Poster image

Colorful Trap

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image
Music visualization
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
Music
Audio spectrum
86.9Kexports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a clean, beat‑reactive circular audio spectrum. This visualizer centers your logo or cover art inside glowing concentric rings, accented by subtle particles and a sleek progress indicator. Customize the spectrum palette, intensity, and background to match your brand, then export a high‑impact video for YouTube, social media, or artist promos. Designed for clarity and punch, it keeps attention on your music while delivering vibrant motion and modern glow aesthetics—ideal for singles, mixes, and full releases.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us