Colorful Trap

Bring your tracks to life with a clean, beat‑reactive circular audio spectrum. This visualizer centers your logo or cover art inside glowing concentric rings, accented by subtle particles and a sleek progress indicator. Customize the spectrum palette, intensity, and background to match your brand, then export a high‑impact video for YouTube, social media, or artist promos. Designed for clarity and punch, it keeps attention on your music while delivering vibrant motion and modern glow aesthetics—ideal for singles, mixes, and full releases.