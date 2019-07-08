Comet Logo

Give your brand a charming lift-off with a playful comet-style logo reveal. This minimal, flat-design animation builds from circular rings into a sleek comet with lively speed lines and star accents. Easily add your logo, headline, and URL, and fine-tune colors to match your branding. Perfect for intros and outros, it delivers a crisp, vibrant look that feels modern and friendly. The smooth motion and geometric shapes ensure your mark lands with impact, on any channel. Make your logo move with personality and leave a memorable first impression.