Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Comet Logo - Original - Poster image

Comet Logo

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Flat design
Outro
Minimal
3.6Kexports
rating
Give your brand a charming lift-off with a playful comet-style logo reveal. This minimal, flat-design animation builds from circular rings into a sleek comet with lively speed lines and star accents. Easily add your logo, headline, and URL, and fine-tune colors to match your branding. Perfect for intros and outros, it delivers a crisp, vibrant look that feels modern and friendly. The smooth motion and geometric shapes ensure your mark lands with impact, on any channel. Make your logo move with personality and leave a memorable first impression.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
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Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us