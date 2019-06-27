Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dance Arena - Original - Poster image

Dance Arena

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
9.6Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with an energetic, neon-lit visualizer designed for modern beats. A circular audio spectrum reacts in real time, while a clean player bar shows elapsed time and progress alongside artist and track details. Drop in your audio, swap the background image or video, and fine‑tune spectrum colors, glow, and UI accents. Optional logo and production mark areas keep your branding front and center. Dial in frequency ranges and beat response to match your genre. Perfect for uploads, premieres, promos, and channel visuals—fast to customize and striking on any screen.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us