Dance Arena

Bring your music to life with an energetic, neon-lit visualizer designed for modern beats. A circular audio spectrum reacts in real time, while a clean player bar shows elapsed time and progress alongside artist and track details. Drop in your audio, swap the background image or video, and fine‑tune spectrum colors, glow, and UI accents. Optional logo and production mark areas keep your branding front and center. Dial in frequency ranges and beat response to match your genre. Perfect for uploads, premieres, promos, and channel visuals—fast to customize and striking on any screen.