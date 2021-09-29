Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dancing Queen - Original - Poster image

Dancing Queen

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Cartoon
Music
Flat design
Audio reactive
8.6Kexports
rating
Turn any song into a vibrant show with this playful cartoon music visualizer. A dancing character grooves to your beat while a responsive spectrum pulses in the background. Easily add your cover art, song and artist titles, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Audio‑reactive controls let you tailor frequency ranges, band thickness, and sensitivity for the perfect pulse. Ideal for dance music and energetic tracks, this flat‑design, retro‑inspired template makes eye‑catching uploads and channel content fast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us