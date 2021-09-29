Dancing Queen

Turn any song into a vibrant show with this playful cartoon music visualizer. A dancing character grooves to your beat while a responsive spectrum pulses in the background. Easily add your cover art, song and artist titles, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Audio‑reactive controls let you tailor frequency ranges, band thickness, and sensitivity for the perfect pulse. Ideal for dance music and energetic tracks, this flat‑design, retro‑inspired template makes eye‑catching uploads and channel content fast.