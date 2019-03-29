Disc Jockey

Create slick music videos in minutes with a modern, beat‑reactive audio spectrum. This template features customizable colors, styles and layout options, plus fields for artist and track name. Add cover art, enable a timeline and timecode, and place the spectrum up, center, or down to fit your composition. The background can be an image or video that subtly moves to the beat for extra energy. Perfect for uploading full tracks to social platforms, YouTube, or streaming hubs—simple, minimal and performance‑ready.