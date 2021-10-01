Dream Dance

Turn your track into a captivating vertical visual with a dreamy glow. This music visualizer blends a blurred dance backdrop, clean centered titles, and an audio‑reactive spectrum that pulses to every beat. Fine‑tune frequency response, band density, and thickness for your sound. Easily swap the logo, artist and track text, and adjust color treatments for neon hues or softer tones. Ideal for reels, stories, and releases, it delivers a minimal, romantic vibe that keeps the focus on your music while adding motion and atmosphere.