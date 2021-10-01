Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dream Dance - Original - Poster image

Dream Dance

Up to 2h · 2K (1440x2560) · 25 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Background media
Atmospheric
11.3Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a captivating vertical visual with a dreamy glow. This music visualizer blends a blurred dance backdrop, clean centered titles, and an audio‑reactive spectrum that pulses to every beat. Fine‑tune frequency response, band density, and thickness for your sound. Easily swap the logo, artist and track text, and adjust color treatments for neon hues or softer tones. Ideal for reels, stories, and releases, it delivers a minimal, romantic vibe that keeps the focus on your music while adding motion and atmosphere.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us