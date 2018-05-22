Create eye‑catching videos for your music with a minimal, geometric visualizer. A central triangle spectrum reacts to your audio while clean title bars show artist and track details, plus a running timecode. Tailor colors, fonts and frequency focus to suit any genre—from ambient to heavy bass. Add cover art and a background image for instant branding. Built to adapt to your song’s length, this visualizer is perfect for uploads, teasers, and channel content. Make polished music videos fast with responsive, beat‑driven motion and a sleek, modern look.