Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Droplets - Original - Poster image

Droplets

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Liquid
Audio reactive
Background media
24.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a sleek, liquid audio visualizer. This template features glowing, audio‑reactive droplets centered on a dark canvas, with editable artist and track titles and an optional timer. Customize spectrum colors and typography, and add your own background image if you wish. The motion is smooth, elegant, and minimal, allowing your sound to take the spotlight. Ideal for teasers, single drops, album promos, and channel uploads, it adapts to your track length and keeps viewers engaged with rich, golden glow and refined composition.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us