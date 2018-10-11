Showcase your music with a sleek, liquid audio visualizer. This template features glowing, audio‑reactive droplets centered on a dark canvas, with editable artist and track titles and an optional timer. Customize spectrum colors and typography, and add your own background image if you wish. The motion is smooth, elegant, and minimal, allowing your sound to take the spotlight. Ideal for teasers, single drops, album promos, and channel uploads, it adapts to your track length and keeps viewers engaged with rich, golden glow and refined composition.