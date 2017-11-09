Frost
00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
3.7Kexports
Unveil your brand with a cinematic frosted logo reveal wrapped in elegant ice textures and gentle snowfall. This refined winter logo animation delivers a calm, premium atmosphere ideal for intros or outros. Customize colors, flares, and snow visibility to match your branding, then export a polished opener in minutes. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, holiday content, or any brand that leans into a cool, pristine aesthetic. Smooth motion, tasteful lighting, and a clear focal logo ensure every frame feels premium and on-brand.
Reviews (1)
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Best of Skvifi
by jayrhavi
incredible
incredible, too beautiful, if possible make the portrait version 9: 16 congratulations for the work