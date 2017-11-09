Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Frost - Original - Poster image

Frost

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Winter
Outro
Frost
3.7Kexports
rating
Unveil your brand with a cinematic frosted logo reveal wrapped in elegant ice textures and gentle snowfall. This refined winter logo animation delivers a calm, premium atmosphere ideal for intros or outros. Customize colors, flares, and snow visibility to match your branding, then export a polished opener in minutes. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, holiday content, or any brand that leans into a cool, pristine aesthetic. Smooth motion, tasteful lighting, and a clear focal logo ensure every frame feels premium and on-brand.
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Untitled Project
by jayrhavi
incredible
incredible, too beautiful, if possible make the portrait version 9: 16 congratulations for the work
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us