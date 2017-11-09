Unveil your brand with a cinematic frosted logo reveal wrapped in elegant ice textures and gentle snowfall. This refined winter logo animation delivers a calm, premium atmosphere ideal for intros or outros. Customize colors, flares, and snow visibility to match your branding, then export a polished opener in minutes. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, holiday content, or any brand that leans into a cool, pristine aesthetic. Smooth motion, tasteful lighting, and a clear focal logo ensure every frame feels premium and on-brand.