Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Funky Planet - Original - Poster image

Funky Planet

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
Music
Background media
2.7Kexports
rating
Transform any track into a compelling music visualization. This template features an audio‑reactive spectrum, geometric wave shapes, a central badge for cover art, and fields for artist and track info. Fine‑tune frequency ranges, band thickness, and rounding, then adapt colors and textures to match your brand. The design blends grunge texture with clean geometry, delivering a bold, modern look that suits any genre. Perfect for YouTube uploads, teasers, and channel branding—just add your audio, cover art, and details to publish a polished visualizer in minutes.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us