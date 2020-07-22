Funky Planet

Transform any track into a compelling music visualization. This template features an audio‑reactive spectrum, geometric wave shapes, a central badge for cover art, and fields for artist and track info. Fine‑tune frequency ranges, band thickness, and rounding, then adapt colors and textures to match your brand. The design blends grunge texture with clean geometry, delivering a bold, modern look that suits any genre. Perfect for YouTube uploads, teasers, and channel branding—just add your audio, cover art, and details to publish a polished visualizer in minutes.