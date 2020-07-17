Galaxy Eye

Turn your music into mesmerizing visuals with a cosmic, audio‑reactive particle eye. This 3D motion graphics template places your logo at the center of a glowing ring while thousands of particles pulse to the beat. Perfect for music releases, channels, and livestreams, it blends a neon-on-dark palette with atmospheric, space-inspired depth. Customize colors, drop in your track, and let the visualization flow for the full duration. Energetic, elegant, and easy to brand, it’s an eye‑catching way to amplify your sound and captivate viewers.