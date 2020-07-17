Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Galaxy Eye - Original - Poster image

Galaxy Eye

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Glow
Music
Audio reactive
7Kexports
rating
Turn your music into mesmerizing visuals with a cosmic, audio‑reactive particle eye. This 3D motion graphics template places your logo at the center of a glowing ring while thousands of particles pulse to the beat. Perfect for music releases, channels, and livestreams, it blends a neon-on-dark palette with atmospheric, space-inspired depth. Customize colors, drop in your track, and let the visualization flow for the full duration. Energetic, elegant, and easy to brand, it’s an eye‑catching way to amplify your sound and captivate viewers.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us