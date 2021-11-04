Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glassical - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Glassical - Horizontal

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Audio reactive
Circular spectrum
Background media
29.8Kexports
rating
Give your music a bold, cinematic edge. This audio‑reactive visualizer wraps your track and artist info in a glowing circular spectrum, accented by shattered glass overlays and drifting shards. Fine‑tune spectrum bands, thickness, and frequency focus, toggle up/down bars, and dial in chromatic aberration and beat‑synced blur for extra impact. A background media layer keeps the scene atmospheric while your logo and titles stay front and center. Designed for releases, teasers, and social drops, it adapts cleanly to multiple aspect ratios and keeps the energy high from start to finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us