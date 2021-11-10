Glassical - Post

Give your music a bold, cinematic edge. This audio‑reactive visualizer wraps your track and artist info in a glowing circular spectrum, accented by shattered glass overlays and drifting shards. Fine‑tune spectrum bands, thickness, and frequency focus, toggle up/down bars, and dial in chromatic aberration and beat‑synced blur for extra impact. A background media layer keeps the scene atmospheric while your logo and titles stay front and center. Designed for releases, teasers, and social drops, it adapts cleanly to multiple aspect ratios and keeps the energy high from start to finish.