Glitch Shutter

Make your brand pop with a fast, energetic glitch logo reveal. This minimalist design pairs cinematic letterbox bars with crisp RGB split effects, subtle film dust, and a clean tagline banner for a strong, modern identity hit. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos, it’s fully customizable—drop in your logo, edit the tagline, tweak colors and intensity, and you’re done. No editing skills needed to get a professional result that fits gaming, tech, or creator channels alike.