Halloween Sale Horizontal
00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 10 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
2.2Kexports
Scare up attention with a Halloween promo that blends horror style and playful cartoon silhouettes. Spiderwebs, bats and a graveyard set the scene, while distressed dust and scratches add grunge texture. Customize your headline, subtitle, logo and link to match your branding and deliver a clear call to action. The bold orange-and-black palette, creepy type and subtle motion make this perfect for intros and quick promos across social and ads. Build a seasonal message in minutes and send customers straight to your offer.
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