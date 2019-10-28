Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Sale Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Halloween Sale Horizontal

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 10 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Halloween
Promo
Horror
Grunge
2.2Kexports
rating
Scare up attention with a Halloween promo that blends horror style and playful cartoon silhouettes. Spiderwebs, bats and a graveyard set the scene, while distressed dust and scratches add grunge texture. Customize your headline, subtitle, logo and link to match your branding and deliver a clear call to action. The bold orange-and-black palette, creepy type and subtle motion make this perfect for intros and quick promos across social and ads. Build a seasonal message in minutes and send customers straight to your offer.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us