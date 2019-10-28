Halloween Sale Square

Scare up attention with a Halloween promo that blends horror style and playful cartoon silhouettes. Spiderwebs, bats and a graveyard set the scene, while distressed dust and scratches add grunge texture. Customize your headline, subtitle, logo and link to match your branding and deliver a clear call to action. The bold orange-and-black palette, creepy type and subtle motion make this perfect for intros and quick promos across social and ads. Build a seasonal message in minutes and send customers straight to your offer.