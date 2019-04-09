Handwritten Visualizer

Present your music with a clean, handwritten music visualizer that moves to the beat. A bold brush‑stroke waveform animates in sync with your audio, while artist and track titles stay front and center. Customize background image or video, colors, and fonts to match your style. Fine‑tune spectrum behavior for punchy hits or smooth motion. Ideal for YouTube uploads, social shares, and promotional teasers, this minimal visualizer turns any song into a polished video with engaging, audio‑reactive graphics.