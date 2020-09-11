Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Happy Boombox - Yellow B&W - Poster image

Happy Boombox

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Cartoon
Music
Boombox
Audio reactive
12.5Kexports
rating
Give your music a signature look with a playful, audio‑reactive visualizer. A bold cartoon boombox pulses to your track while animated notes and wavy accents fill the scene. Customize colors, titles, beat sensitivity, and background style, and showcase cover art right on the device. The clean, centered layout and vibrant palette make it ideal for single releases, mixes, or full albums. Just drop in your audio and export a polished visual that fits your brand and keeps viewers engaged from the first beat.
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Skvifi
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us