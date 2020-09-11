Happy Boombox

Give your music a signature look with a playful, audio‑reactive visualizer. A bold cartoon boombox pulses to your track while animated notes and wavy accents fill the scene. Customize colors, titles, beat sensitivity, and background style, and showcase cover art right on the device. The clean, centered layout and vibrant palette make it ideal for single releases, mixes, or full albums. Just drop in your audio and export a polished visual that fits your brand and keeps viewers engaged from the first beat.