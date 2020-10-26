Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Heartbeat - Original - Poster image

Heartbeat

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 12 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Heart shape
Audio reactive
Background media
7.4Kexports
rating
Turn any track into a captivating music visualizer. Six heart animations—halftone, glossy, low‑poly, pixel, cartoon and hand‑drawn—pulse to your beat on a stylish grungy backdrop. Personalize the palette with flexible color controls, add artist and song titles, and fine‑tune reactivity with frequency targeting. Drop in your own background image or keep the textured look for instant attitude. Perfect for love songs, romantic playlists, teasers, and channel uploads. Fast to edit, striking to watch, and built to move with your music.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us