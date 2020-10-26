Turn any track into a captivating music visualizer. Six heart animations—halftone, glossy, low‑poly, pixel, cartoon and hand‑drawn—pulse to your beat on a stylish grungy backdrop. Personalize the palette with flexible color controls, add artist and song titles, and fine‑tune reactivity with frequency targeting. Drop in your own background image or keep the textured look for instant attitude. Perfect for love songs, romantic playlists, teasers, and channel uploads. Fast to edit, striking to watch, and built to move with your music.