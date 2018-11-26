Horizontal Cyber Shop

Showcase your products with a fast, cyber‑styled promo built for e‑commerce and sales campaigns. This template features a bold two‑column layout: headline, price, and link on the left; product imagery on the right. Neon gradients, dot‑matrix grids, and scanning bars create a futuristic, glitch aesthetic that grabs attention. Easily customize text, old/new prices, product images, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for ads, seasonal offers, and new arrivals—optimized to highlight product visuals and drive clicks with a clear call to action.