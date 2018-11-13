Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Horizontal Sharp Slide - Original - Poster image

Horizontal Sharp Slide

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 5 images · 5 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Sale
Slideshow
E-commerce
2.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your product with a sharp, minimalist promo built for sales. This slideshow pairs bold titles with angled gradient panels to highlight images, pricing and discounts, plus room for a short description and your website. Smooth, seamless transitions keep attention on your offer while a prominent price badge drives action. Easily customize colors, fonts, text and visuals to match your brand. Perfect for e‑commerce ads, seasonal offers, and social campaigns in both horizontal and vertical formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us