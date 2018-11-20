Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Horizontal Sketch Product Promo - Original - Poster image

Horizontal Sketch Product Promo

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 5 images · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Sale
Minimal
E-commerce
1Kexports
rating
Showcase your product lineup with a clean, minimalist promo that’s built for sales. Drop in your images, headline, description, link, and easily present old vs new pricing using bold price badges. Smooth slide-in panels and a hand-drawn highlight give your offer a modern, crafted look. Ideal for e‑commerce, social ads, and seasonal promotions, this flexible slideshow keeps focus on your product and message while staying brand-friendly with customizable colors and fonts.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
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Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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