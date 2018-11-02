Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Horizontal Trendy 3 Promo - Original - Poster image

Horizontal Trendy 3 Promo

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 9 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
E-commerce
Sale
Price tag
934exports
rating
Promote your best products with a clean, modern slideshow built for e-commerce. This minimal two-column design spotlights each item with a bold headline and an eye-catching price badge that highlights discounts. Smooth slide-in panels, staggered text, and pop-in accents keep the pace energetic while maintaining an elegant, brand-friendly look. Easily customize colors, images, and copy to match your store and campaign. Ideal for sales, product drops, and social ads where clarity and impact matter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us