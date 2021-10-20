Hula Hoop Sway

Turn any track into a show-stopping visual with this neon dance music visualizer. Two silhouetted dancers groove beside a reactive audio spectrum, while your logo and titles sit front and center. Customize colors, spectrum style and intensity to match your sound and brand. Perfect for artist releases, dance and EDM promos, and YouTube uploads, it delivers vibrant glow aesthetics and energetic motion that syncs to your song. Just drop in your audio, tweak the palette, and render a dynamic, professional visual that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.