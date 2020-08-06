Set your music apart with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer built around a glowing spherical spectrum. This template features a neon, circular display that pulses with your track, clean artist and song titles, and an optional timer. Choose from multiple layouts, fine‑tune colors and shadows, and add a gradient or media background that scales on the beat. Ideal for music videos, teasers, premieres, and event promos, it delivers a polished, futuristic look in seconds. Upload your audio, customize the visuals, and render a high‑impact video your audience will remember.