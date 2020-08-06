Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Infinite - Original - Poster image

Infinite

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Futuristic
Glow
Audio reactive
31.6Kexports
rating
Set your music apart with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer built around a glowing spherical spectrum. This template features a neon, circular display that pulses with your track, clean artist and song titles, and an optional timer. Choose from multiple layouts, fine‑tune colors and shadows, and add a gradient or media background that scales on the beat. Ideal for music videos, teasers, premieres, and event promos, it delivers a polished, futuristic look in seconds. Upload your audio, customize the visuals, and render a high‑impact video your audience will remember.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us