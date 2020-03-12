Insane Headphones

Transform your track into a hypnotic visual with a neon circular audio spectrum that forms stylized headphones around your artwork. This digital, futuristic visualizer is fully audio‑reactive, featuring a bottom progress bar and timecode for a polished media‑player feel. Personalize colors, upload a logo or cover art, and add a custom background to match any genre—from high‑energy drops to chilled, meditative beats. Perfect for YouTube and social sharing, it delivers glowing, fluid motion that spotlights your music in seconds.