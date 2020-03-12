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Insane Headphones - Original - Poster image

Insane Headphones

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Digital
Glow
Music
Audio spectrum
14.9Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a hypnotic visual with a neon circular audio spectrum that forms stylized headphones around your artwork. This digital, futuristic visualizer is fully audio‑reactive, featuring a bottom progress bar and timecode for a polished media‑player feel. Personalize colors, upload a logo or cover art, and add a custom background to match any genre—from high‑energy drops to chilled, meditative beats. Perfect for YouTube and social sharing, it delivers glowing, fluid motion that spotlights your music in seconds.
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Skvifi
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us