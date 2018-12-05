Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Insta Polaroid Photo Promo - Original - Poster image

Insta Polaroid Photo Promo

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 5 images · 5 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Slideshow
E-commerce
Minimal
1.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your products with a warm, retro-inspired Polaroid slideshow. This minimal promo frames your images as stacked photo prints on a wooden backdrop, pairing each with clean titles, compelling pricing, and a clear website call-to-action. Smooth slide-ins, subtle fades, and a typewriter-style link animation keep attention on your offer without clutter. Ideal for e-commerce, seasonal sales, and social ads, it’s easy to brand with your colors and fonts and adapts to both horizontal and vertical formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us