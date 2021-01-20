Kaskade Roller
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
3.3Kexports
Bring your tracks to life with a neon, audio-reactive music visualizer. Equalizer bars, glowing concentric rings, artist and song titles, logo, and a track timer work together over a customizable gradient or blurred image background. Tweak spectrum colors, timeline styling, and beat sensitivity to match your sound. Designed for full-length playback, this template is ideal for music releases, teasers, and channel uploads. Fast to customize and captivating on any platform, it turns your audio into a polished visual experience.