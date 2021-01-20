Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Kaskade Roller - Original - Poster image

Kaskade Roller

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Equalizer bars
Audio reactive
3.3Kexports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a neon, audio-reactive music visualizer. Equalizer bars, glowing concentric rings, artist and song titles, logo, and a track timer work together over a customizable gradient or blurred image background. Tweak spectrum colors, timeline styling, and beat sensitivity to match your sound. Designed for full-length playback, this template is ideal for music releases, teasers, and channel uploads. Fast to customize and captivating on any platform, it turns your audio into a polished visual experience.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us