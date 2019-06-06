Liquid Energy Intro

Deliver a striking brand moment with a sleek glow logo animation powered by liquid energy. Two luminous orbs swirl, collide, and reform to spotlight your logo in a clean, centered layout. Ideal for intros and outros, this design blends neon intensity with smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize colors, swap in your logo, and update the tagline to match your brand. The result is a modern, minimal, and futuristic identity reveal that grabs attention and transitions viewers into your content with style.