Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Liquid Energy Intro - Original - Poster image

Liquid Energy Intro

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 15 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Energy orb
7.7Kexports
rating
Deliver a striking brand moment with a sleek glow logo animation powered by liquid energy. Two luminous orbs swirl, collide, and reform to spotlight your logo in a clean, centered layout. Ideal for intros and outros, this design blends neon intensity with smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize colors, swap in your logo, and update the tagline to match your brand. The result is a modern, minimal, and futuristic identity reveal that grabs attention and transitions viewers into your content with style.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us