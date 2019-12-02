Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Micro - Original - Poster image

Micro

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Eye
Minimal
787exports
rating
Make your brand unforgettable with a dark, mysterious logo animation that zooms into an eye-like vortex. This minimalist design blends atmospheric particles, subtle fog, and a crisp RGB split for a modern, edgy look. Perfect for intros or outros, it centers your logo with a strong, cinematic focus and includes a customizable tagline strip. Tweak colors to match your brand and keep original logo colors if desired. Smooth, radial motion and speed lines build tension before the reveal, delivering a premium, suspenseful identity hit for any video.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us