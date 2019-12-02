Make your brand unforgettable with a dark, mysterious logo animation that zooms into an eye-like vortex. This minimalist design blends atmospheric particles, subtle fog, and a crisp RGB split for a modern, edgy look. Perfect for intros or outros, it centers your logo with a strong, cinematic focus and includes a customizable tagline strip. Tweak colors to match your brand and keep original logo colors if desired. Smooth, radial motion and speed lines build tension before the reveal, delivering a premium, suspenseful identity hit for any video.