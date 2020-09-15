Create a polished brand ident with a layered papercraft look. This 3D, minimal logo animation reveals your mark from an abstract, fluid cavity surrounded by organic blob shapes. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers smooth motion, clear focus and modern elegance. Easily customize your colors, upload a logo, and add a short tagline to complete the scene. The vibrant palette and refined pacing make it a versatile choice for a wide range of brands seeking a clean, contemporary reveal.