Create a cute, cartoon-style logo intro in minutes. This minimal, flat-design template features bouncy drip animations, bold colors, and a clean centered layout. Easily customize the palette, choose a geometric logo mask, adjust roundness and rotation, and add your title and subtitle. The playful motion and vibrant look make it ideal for intros or outros across any brand or channel. Fast, simple, and eye-catching, it’s the perfect way to add personality to your logo and keep your audience engaged from the first frame.