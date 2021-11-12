Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Minimal Waves - Original - Poster image

Minimal Waves

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Elegant
1.8Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a minimal, elegant logo animation. Wave-like outlines and light trails draw your mark into focus, then settle into a clean, centered composition with a clear CTA. Perfect for intros and outros, this 3D-inspired motion design keeps things modern and corporate-friendly. Easily switch between gradient or media backgrounds and fine-tune colors, strokes, and overlay intensity to match your identity. Smooth, fluid pacing ensures your logo shines without distraction, making it ideal for YouTube, promos, and brand bumpers.
Skvifi profile image
Skvifi
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of Skvifi
Original
Edit
Original
Gradient Background
Edit
Gradient Background
Colorize Background Aqua
Edit
Colorize Background Aqua
Clean Orange
Edit
Clean Orange
Soft Blue
Edit
Soft Blue
Dark Lime
Edit
Dark Lime
Coconut
Edit
Coconut
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us