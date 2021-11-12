Minimal Waves

Bring your brand to life with a minimal, elegant logo animation. Wave-like outlines and light trails draw your mark into focus, then settle into a clean, centered composition with a clear CTA. Perfect for intros and outros, this 3D-inspired motion design keeps things modern and corporate-friendly. Easily switch between gradient or media backgrounds and fine-tune colors, strokes, and overlay intensity to match your identity. Smooth, fluid pacing ensures your logo shines without distraction, making it ideal for YouTube, promos, and brand bumpers.