Minimal Waves
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Bring your brand to life with a minimal, elegant logo animation. Wave-like outlines and light trails draw your mark into focus, then settle into a clean, centered composition with a clear CTA. Perfect for intros and outros, this 3D-inspired motion design keeps things modern and corporate-friendly. Easily switch between gradient or media backgrounds and fine-tune colors, strokes, and overlay intensity to match your identity. Smooth, fluid pacing ensures your logo shines without distraction, making it ideal for YouTube, promos, and brand bumpers.
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