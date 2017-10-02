Modern Cover

Make your story pop with a modern, energetic slideshow. This upbeat opener pairs stomp-style titles with slick sliding panels, bold boxed captions, and a clean logo finish. Ideal for promos, reels, events, and brand intros, it’s built for quick customization with multiple media scenes and centered titles that demand attention. The cinematic letterbox look and vibrant accents deliver polish while staying minimalist and versatile. Swap in your footage, tweak colors and text, and export a professional intro in minutes.