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Modern Waves - Original - Poster image

Modern Waves

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
Abstract waves
20.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a clean, vibrant wave visualizer that reacts in real time. Layered, liquid-like bands pulse to melody and bass, while a linear audio spectrum, progress bar, and timecode keep listeners engaged. Customize artist and track titles, colors, and spectrum styling to match your brand. Drop in your logo or cover art and choose a background image or video for instant polish. Designed in flat, minimal style for any genre, this visualizer delivers smooth, beat‑driven motion that looks great on social feeds, YouTube, and streaming hubs.
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Skvifi
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iPhone Mockups
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Hoodie Mockups
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Motion Design Elements
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