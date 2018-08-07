Multi Glow Vertical

Bring your music to life with a sleek, neon circular visualizer. This template features an audio‑reactive spectrum, central cover/logo, live timer, and a progress ring, all set against vibrant gradient backdrops. Customize colors, fonts, and background imagery, tune frequency response and beat options, and adapt to any aspect ratio for social posts or full videos. Perfect for singles, DJ mixes, podcasts, or playlists, the clean, minimal design keeps focus on your sound while adding polished, modern motion graphics to every release.