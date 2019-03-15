Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Music Box - Original - Poster image

Music Box

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Background media
Bold
35.6Kexports
rating
Create engaging music videos with a clean, minimalist audio visualizer. This template features an on-screen audio spectrum, timecode, and progress bar inside a bold, centered banner. Add cover art or a logo, artist and track titles, and choose any photo or video background. Quickly tailor colors, typography, and themes, then let the visualizer react to your sound. Ideal for YouTube uploads, podcasts, and channel branding, it’s simple to set up and designed to look sharp with any genre. Import your track and make a polished, professional music video in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us