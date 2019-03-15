Create engaging music videos with a clean, minimalist audio visualizer. This template features an on-screen audio spectrum, timecode, and progress bar inside a bold, centered banner. Add cover art or a logo, artist and track titles, and choose any photo or video background. Quickly tailor colors, typography, and themes, then let the visualizer react to your sound. Ideal for YouTube uploads, podcasts, and channel branding, it’s simple to set up and designed to look sharp with any genre. Import your track and make a polished, professional music video in minutes.