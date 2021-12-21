Neonika - Portrait

Elevate your releases with a neon synthwave music visualizer that moves with your beat. This template features dual reactive waveforms, bold glow typography, and a customizable background that can colorize on the beat. Personalize artist, track details, and logo for professional presentation. Works across widescreen, square, and vertical formats, making it ideal for YouTube, socials, and streaming platforms. Dial in the frequency range, spectrum density, and colors to match your genre and mood. Deliver a polished, energetic visual experience that keeps viewers engaged from the first note.