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Neonika - Post - Original - Poster image

Neonika - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Glow
Audio reactive
3.2Kexports
rating
Elevate your releases with a neon synthwave music visualizer that moves with your beat. This template features dual reactive waveforms, bold glow typography, and a customizable background that can colorize on the beat. Personalize artist, track details, and logo for professional presentation. Works across widescreen, square, and vertical formats, making it ideal for YouTube, socials, and streaming platforms. Dial in the frequency range, spectrum density, and colors to match your genre and mood. Deliver a polished, energetic visual experience that keeps viewers engaged from the first note.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us