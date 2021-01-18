Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neonistic - Original - Poster image

Neonistic

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Glow
Music
Waveform line
66.1Kexports
rating
Transform your music into a glowing synthwave show. This audio‑reactive neon visualizer features a bold waveform line, beat‑synced pulses, and a dark, high‑contrast look that makes colors pop. Customize colors, fonts, and background imagery to match your release. Fine‑tune spectrum frequencies and thickness for precise motion. Perfect for single releases, mixes, and channel uploads, it delivers professional visuals that dance to your beats and elevate your music videos in seconds.
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Skvifi
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us