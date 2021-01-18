Transform your music into a glowing synthwave show. This audio‑reactive neon visualizer features a bold waveform line, beat‑synced pulses, and a dark, high‑contrast look that makes colors pop. Customize colors, fonts, and background imagery to match your release. Fine‑tune spectrum frequencies and thickness for precise motion. Perfect for single releases, mixes, and channel uploads, it delivers professional visuals that dance to your beats and elevate your music videos in seconds.