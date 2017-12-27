Newspaper Earth

Make a strong first impression with a cinematic logo reveal featuring a 3D globe crafted from newspaper textures and a folded paper airplane that orbits your brand. The monochrome palette keeps things clean and professional—ideal for news branding, media channels, agencies, and documentary content. Upload your logo, edit the tagline, and fine‑tune the globe and airplane colors to match your identity. Smooth camera drift and elegant motion deliver a polished intro or outro that works across platforms and projects.