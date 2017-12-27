Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Newspaper Earth - Original - Poster image

Newspaper Earth

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
News & Journalism
12.2Kexports
rating
Make a strong first impression with a cinematic logo reveal featuring a 3D globe crafted from newspaper textures and a folded paper airplane that orbits your brand. The monochrome palette keeps things clean and professional—ideal for news branding, media channels, agencies, and documentary content. Upload your logo, edit the tagline, and fine‑tune the globe and airplane colors to match your identity. Smooth camera drift and elegant motion deliver a polished intro or outro that works across platforms and projects.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us