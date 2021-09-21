Turn your track into a mind‑bending show with a psychedelic cartoon vortex that pulses to the beat. This audio‑reactive music visualization morphs between an eye, lips, and a skull, framed by bold bones and punchy comic bursts. Customize artist and song info, tweak colors, and let the animation sync magically to your audio. Ideal for singles, teasers, and full releases on socials or YouTube. Make your music unforgettable with bold, hand‑drawn style and energetic motion that keeps viewers hooked from first beat to last.