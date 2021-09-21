Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Organ Psy - Original - Poster image

Organ Psy

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Cartoon
Music
Psychedelic
Vortex
5.8Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a mind‑bending show with a psychedelic cartoon vortex that pulses to the beat. This audio‑reactive music visualization morphs between an eye, lips, and a skull, framed by bold bones and punchy comic bursts. Customize artist and song info, tweak colors, and let the animation sync magically to your audio. Ideal for singles, teasers, and full releases on socials or YouTube. Make your music unforgettable with bold, hand‑drawn style and energetic motion that keeps viewers hooked from first beat to last.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us