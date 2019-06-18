Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Poly Earth - Original - Poster image

Poly Earth

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Geometric
11.8Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a charming low‑poly Earth logo animation. A rotating 3D planet reveals your mark while playful clouds, trees, mountains, and a tiny airplane set a friendly global mood. This versatile intro/outro fits sustainability, NGO, travel, or corporate messages alike. Customize colors, titles, and logo in minutes to match your identity. Smooth camera moves, clean geometry, and vibrant colors keep attention on your brand. Perfect for YouTube openers, presentations, and social promos when you need a polished, nature‑inspired logo reveal that feels both modern and approachable.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us