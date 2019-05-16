Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Powerful Bass - New Default - Poster image

Powerful Bass

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Speakers
Audio reactive
6.7Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a striking visual with a pulsing 3D speaker that moves to every beat. This minimal, monochrome music visualization keeps focus on your sound while highlighting artist and song titles and optional cover art. Fine‑tune responsiveness with frequency controls and simple color settings, then render a polished visual in minutes. Ideal for single releases, lyric drops, channel uploads, or background visuals for streams and events. Just upload your audio, customize a few options, and let the bass drive the motion.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us