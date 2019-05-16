Powerful Bass

Turn your track into a striking visual with a pulsing 3D speaker that moves to every beat. This minimal, monochrome music visualization keeps focus on your sound while highlighting artist and song titles and optional cover art. Fine‑tune responsiveness with frequency controls and simple color settings, then render a polished visual in minutes. Ideal for single releases, lyric drops, channel uploads, or background visuals for streams and events. Just upload your audio, customize a few options, and let the bass drive the motion.