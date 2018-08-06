Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Product Story - Original - Poster image

Product Story

00:14 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 images · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
E-commerce
Minimal
Abstract waves
1.4Kexports
rating
Promote your products with a sleek, vertical Instagram Story slideshow. This modern, minimal template pairs vibrant gradients with smooth wave transitions, centered headlines and clear pricing to drive clicks. Easily replace images, edit titles, adjust prices and fine‑tune the palette to match your brand. Fonts and text shadow are customizable for readability and style. Perfect for product drops, seasonal offers, and e‑commerce ads, the calm pacing keeps focus on what matters: your items and message. Export a polished Story in minutes and keep your audience engaged with a cohesive, shop‑ready look.
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
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iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
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Design Community
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